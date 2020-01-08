Bucks council launches new online speed awareness course

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) has launched a new online e-learning module, designed to help drivers be fully aware of the speed limit for their type of vehicle and the type of road they are driving on.

The module also includes information on, stopping distances, hazard perception and tips to help you drive within the speed limit

Speeding or driving at inappropriate speeds for the conditions increases the risk of a collision and the severity of the consequences.

Throughout January, TfB will be focusing on speed, tying in with the National Police Chiefs' Council national speed campaign

TfB’s Road Safety team will join forces with the joint operations unit from Hampshire & Thames Valley Police and Bucks Fire and Rescue to promote the campaign.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Transport Member, Mark Shaw, said:

"Following the success of the winter driving module last year, I am pleased to say that the new speeding module is just as informative and beneficial to all road users. I would encourage all drivers to complete it to help them recognise the speed limit on different types of roads.

"Speed limits are designed to keep all road users safe and it is important to remember that they are limits, not targets. They should always be respected and adhered to, taking into consideration traffic and weather conditions that may require you to drive more slowly.

"Throughout January, TfB’s Road Safety team will be promoting this campaign because we know the unacceptable risk that inappropriate speed causes to all road users."

Try the new speeding module at www.buckscc.gov.uk/speeding