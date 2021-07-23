Bucks Council wins 'best local authority' award for recycling initiative

Buckinghamshire Council has won ‘Best Local Authority Recycling Initiative’ for its innovative Zero Waste Map.

The Council overcame some tough competition at the Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management ceremony on 21 July to take the top prize in their category.

The Zero Waste Map – which has already been viewed by more than 29,000 people since its launch in September 2020 – is an interactive online map that lists over 200 local shops, businesses, projects and public recycling and repair drop-off locations across Buckinghamshire.

From left: Kate Quilton, Waste Promotions Lead Officer Andrew Jenkins, representative from award sponsor ENVA, Lets Recycle Editor Steve Eminton.

With so many different types of products and services aimed at living a zero-waste lifestyle, it can get confusing. This is where the Zero Waste Map helps out, as it’s the first tool that puts all these products and services into one place.

The map enables residents to easily search for a specific service or business, but more importantly, it shows all the fantastic options already out there, whether users are looking for them or not. This promotes zero-waste living, makes it accessible and supports local projects, community groups and businesses too.

Peter Strachan, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said:“I’m delighted that we’ve won ‘Best Local Authority Recycling Initiative’ for our Zero Waste Map. The award recognises the fantastic work being done by our Recycling & Waste team to enhance and encourage zero-waste lifestyles.

“Thousands of residents have already used the map to quickly find what they are looking for, such as a recycling drop-off points and repair services. And the layout of the map means they can see other services near them, prompting residents to learn more about other zero-waste options.

The winning zero waste map