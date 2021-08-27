Bucks cycling club all pumped up for Tour de Vale charity ride

Members of Claydon Cycling Club preparing for the Tour de Vale

Members of Claydon Cycling Club are whipping themselves into shape to support the Tour de Vale charity bike ride on September 19.

The annual challenge raises vital funds for WheelPower, based at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, to transform the lives of thousands of disabled children and newly injured adults.

Claydon Cycling Club will showcase its commitment to inclusive group cycling and road safety ethos.

Group chat ahead of ride

Following on from the successful ‘academy’ programme, the club continues to host twice-weekly rides, as well as maintenance and fitness workshops to encourage even the rustiest of cyclists to dust off their saddles.

Over the summer riders have been honing their skills, upping their speeds, attending workshops and embarking on specific fitness classes tailored to cycling – all free of charge to members.

Chairman John Bull said: “We are delighted with the recent surge in our membership. It is evident that initiatives such as academy and workshops are giving local people the confidence to put down their car keys and pump up their tyres.

“Furthermore, we have been joined by riders from other Buckinghamshire clubs willing to share their expertise in both ride leadership and road safety.”

Paul Dunn, organiser of the recent ‘Cycling Maintenance 101’ workshop, says: “For many people the thought of a puncture is enough to switch them off from riding, so we decided a good way to overcome this was to teach some basic skills to encourage people just to get out.

“It is nothing fancy - just an overview to removing wheels, changing inner tubes, inflating options and ensuring people can get their wheels back on.”

The club has also recently recruited Ellie Moss,who joined the workshop to host a 30-minute hatha yoga session tailored to cycling muscles, core and spinal mobility.

A cycling novice herself, Ellie’s commitment to the weekly rides has helped her grow from an average speed of 12mph to 15mph, which has earned her a place in the faster B group within CCC.

The club is eagerly awaiting the delivery of new branded kit. The jerseys, designed in conjunction with recognised cycling brand Le Col, are planned to arrive just in time for the Tour de Vale.

CCC hopes that being a visible entity at such a well-established event will further promote the message that cycling can be safe and accessible to all.

Claydon Cycling Club

Claydon Cycling Club is a non-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing safe and enjoyable rides for its members. It was formed in 2020 and has grown considerably due to its open and welcoming nature, which attracts both men and women across a range of abilities.