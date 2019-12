Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has issued a reminder about a list of washing machines requiring modifications after another incident.

On Monday 30 December they tweeted:

Washing machine following recent fire

"Reminder: Please be aware of this safety alert relating to Bush and Haier washing machines sold by Argos between 2012 and 2014 following another recent fire."

Here's our original story which includes a full list of all affected machines:

Bucks Fire and Rescue urges people to check their appliances after washing machine fire