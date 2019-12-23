Bucks leisure centres launch no shoes policy to reduce single-use plastic

Leisure centres in Buckinghamshire have introduced a no shoes policy in all pool changing rooms and around the poolsides in a bid to reduce single-use plastic across its facilities.

The new rule is set to eliminate approximately 5,000 plastic overshoes per month which are currently used to cover outdoor footwear around the pool changing rooms and poolside areas.

Adult swimming

Everyone Active, who manages Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre and Swan Pool and Leisure Centre in partnership with Aylesbury Vale District Council, has rolled out the new policy from 1st December following a trial period.

Under the new policy, customers will be encouraged to remove their shoes or change into indoor footwear that has not been worn outside, such as flip flops.

Commenting on the eco-friendly move, Chris Williams, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said:

“We are really pleased to have gone green with our new No Shoes Policy from the beginning of December.

“We all need to play our part in tackling the global battle on single-use plastic, so we are proud to take a step in the right direction with the new policy and hope our local community support us in reducing our environmental impact.

“During the pilot of the policy in October and November, we have also seen an impressive improvement in the cleanliness of the poolside areas which means we can reduce the chemicals we use to keep them clean.

“We are looking forward to having greener, cleaner leisure centres for everyone to enjoy staying active.”

