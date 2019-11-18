Bucks Museum Pride was 'warm, funny and fabulous'

The second ever Bucks County Museum Pride, held last Saturday, was a warm, funny and fabulous occasion, with a diverse range of activities and performances, say the event's organisers.

The afternoon offered a selection of workshops and activities including making Pride badges, Make-Up Skills (with lots of glitter!), choreography, a mini flash mob and a ‘She Hears’ story party hosted by She Performs, in which participants heard, shared and wrote their own stories on the theme of being.

Pride at Bucks County Museum

The evening performances included wickedly funny songs from Hannah Brackenbury, as well as stunning shows from drag king Adam All and his partner Apple Derrieres, Oxfordshire Drag Collective and burlesque from Poppy Liqueur.

Also present was Marteene Pringle who recently received a Community Upstander Award at the national No2H8Crime ceremony in London, and the mayor of Aylesbury Mike Smith.

Throughout the event a Community Outreach Officer was networking and speaking to attendees about LGBTQ+ objects that might be donated and included in the Museum’s collection and displays – all with the aim of making the Museum more representative of the Bucks population.

Bucks Cultural Outreach Officer, Lallie Davis, said:

Marteene Pringle and Mayor of Aylesbury Mike Smith

“The attendees we spoke to afterwards told us it was a brilliant event, it felt welcoming and inclusive, and the performances were fantastic.”