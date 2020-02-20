Bucks youth charity is promoting the benefits of volunteering

Action4Youth, a leading charity working across Buckinghamshire, has identified a programme of opportunities suited to businesses and their employees who are keen to reap the benefits of corporate volunteering.

The benefits of employee volunteering are endless, from learning and developing new skills and increasing engagement, to improving recruitment and raising the profile of your business.

Local business representatives Darren Thomson, David Drever and Paul Kitchen

However, despite there being lots of charities doing amazing work, many struggle to provide volunteering opportunities that meet the requirements of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

In a recent report employers said that beyond the impact they want to make on their communities, participating in Employer-Supported Volunteering (ESV) not only benefits their employees but also their business through increased employee productivity and enhanced image and reputation.

Action4Youth has a huge range of volunteering opportunities throughout Buckinghamshire, from helping to prepare young people for working life, to improving facilities for children with disabilities at the Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes.

Corporate volunteering offers employees fun and rewarding experiences, which will directly contribute to Action4Youth’s work with young people in the community.

Rosalind Lee, Fundraising Manager at Action4Youth says: “We currently have a number of opportunities available, including, hosting a group of students and giving them an understanding of different career opportunities within your business, helping to prepare young people for a job interview, and taking part in a ‘dragons den’ panellist session to question teenagers taking part in the National Citizenship Service on their social action plans.

“We also have more practical group volunteering opportunities at the Caldecotte Xperience, such as painting, decorating and garden maintenance, creating an accessible archery range, building an outdoor pizza oven and extending accessible pathways through the site.”

Action4Youth would like to hear from businesses or employees interested in finding out more about corporate volunteering opportunities, all of which are listed on their website here.

Action4Youth is a leading charity working across Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and the surrounding counties, providing positive, often transformational experiences and activities to inspire children and young people.