Building society which has branch in Buckingham delivering money manager scheme to schoolchildren across the area

Harpenden Building Society, which has a branch in Buckingham, are encouraging schools across the town to sign up for their ‘money manager’ financial education scheme for schoolchildren.

So far around 1200 youngsters aged between four and 11 years (key stages one and two) have enrolled on the scheme and the society is encouraging more local schools to sign up to the programme.

The society, which has a branch on Market Hill, has partnered with Young Money and the Building Societies Association to help provide sessions enabling the children attending to gain a better understanding of money and how best to manage it.

It provides schools that choose to sign up with funding for already prepared lesson plans and materials.

The sessions offer practical and fun learning modules relating to managing money, becoming a critical consumer, managing risks and emotions associated with money and understanding the important role money plays in our lives.

Schools can enrol and gain access to the money manager scheme by contacting the society by phoning 01296 623595.

Once a school joins the scheme, it is launched at an assembly delivered by Leona Wheals, the society's community co-ordinator who gives the children a taste of what to expect.

This introduction is then followed by individual learning sessions delivered by their teachers.

Every class taking part is provided with a module log sheet to track the lessons they complete, with each child then receiving a certificate at the end of the school year to recognise their new financial knowledge and achievement.

Leona said: “Teaching children the basics of money management from a young age is important preparation for living life well.

"We’ve had great fun delivering the money manager scheme and as a society we are proud to be supporting schools in our local communities.”