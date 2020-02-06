Business support task force launched in Aylesbury

A task force has been launched in Aylesbury town centre to spearhead supporting new businesses in order to help them realise their ambitions.

From Monday 10 February to Saturday 15 February, Hale Leys will be hosting a pop up advice and support drop in centre for anyone interested in pursuing their business idea in Aylesbury town centre.

Miya in Aylesbury

If you have an idea and want to trial it - or already sell on line but want that direct customer feedback and interaction - then you will be able to get all the help and advice necessary to help transform your idea in to reality.

There are many options on how to begin trading, ranging from a low cost, low risk option by trading on the market and building up your client base, through to considering an empty unit in the town centre - all with the support and help from the Aylesbury Town Centre Management Team and other members of the task force.

With a number of larger department stores closing or in decline, there has never been a better opportunity for new family businesses or budding entrepreneurs to take occupation of spaces that have not been available for decades.

John Watson, chair of the task force said: “We are delighted to be offering advice and information to potential new businesses. We have a well-established business partnership in the town that provides a collaborative support network and are keen to attract and support new and exciting businesses”.

This is an exciting time for Aylesbury, county town of Buckinghamshire, and the focus of a multi-million pound improvement programme. The town centre has seen major change in the last 5 years - and there's plenty more to come.

There is a large catchment population of 238,000 residents in a twenty minute drive-time and plenty of opportunities to add to the growing attractions in the town. Recent family business openings have including Miya, VIRE, Stay and Play, Point of Difference, Kuzzu’s and Technology Base.

To find out more about how to join this supportive business community and opening times for the advice centre have a look at the Visit Aylesbury Facebook page, or contact Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury Town Centre & Regeneration Manager, on 01296 585880.