Butchers returns to Buckingham as Smith and Clays reopens its doors

A butchers in Buckingham officially re-opened its doors last night (Thursday) under new ownership.

Smith and Clay butchers, which was affectionately known as Clays, closed in January 2018 after 100 years of trading in the town with the previous owners citing the economic downturn within the High Street for independent traders.

Special guest William Sitwell re-opens Smith and Clay's butchers on Market Hill, Buckingham

Current owner Margaret Behan purchased the site in March 2018 with a view to re-opening the shop as a family-run butchers.

Margaret, and residents who were keen for Buckingham to continue with its own butchers store were left frustrated with delays in Aylesbury Vale District Council processing the application.

William Sitwell, the Daily Telegraph's food editor, who appears regularly on BBC TV show MasterChef, was the special guest who cut the ribbon at the event, which was attended by around 130 people.

Margaret said: "The evening went well and we received a lot of good feedback from our customers.

Some of the produce on sale at Smith and Clays butchers in Buckingham

"We have made a larger floor space so we can offer more produce.

"As well as our own butchers and deli, we are working in partnership with local businesses The Dairy, Udderly Fresh and Whittlebury Bakery offering some of their items.

"It is frustrating that it took so long for us to get up and running but we knew it would take a while because it is a listed building and a lot to consider.

"We are glad we have put the delays behind us and are concentrating on our ultimate goal - to run a successful butchers in Buckingham.

Fallon Knowles, delicatessen manager at Smith and Clays butchers in Buckingham

"Those who came along last night were a bit surprised at how different the place looked but everyone was very happy that a butchers is back in town.

"William spoke about the importance of buying locally which went down very well."

The butchers on Market Hill is open from 7am to 5pm Monday to Thursday, 7am to 5.30pm on Friday and 7am to 4pm on Saturday.

Smith and Clays butchers in Buckingham's ribbon cutting ceremony - pictured are Dickie Cox, David Smith, William Sitwell, Malcolm Allen and Margaret Behan