Call for Buckingham Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year nominations

Charlotte Vernon-Stroud, Rotary Young Citizen of the Year 2019, with deputy mayor Geraldine Collins and Rotarian Sarah Bassett

There's just one week left to nominate someone for the Buckingham Citizen of the Year or the Young Citizen of the Year awards.

Do you know someone who stands out from the crowd, who makes an exceptional contribution to the local community, an unsung hero who deserves recognition for the work they do?

Perhaps they regularly help out in the local neighbourhood, have helped someone you know, or do voluntary work on a regular basis.

Irene Cox, Rotary Citizen of the Year 2019

If so, Buckingham Rotary Club needs to hear from you by June 10.

To nominate someone, complete the online form at www.buckinghamrotary.org or email your nomination to [email protected]

Nominations for Citizen of the Year must be for someone living in Buckingham or within seven miles of the town. Nominees for the Young Citizen of the Year must also be under 17 years old on July 10 2021.