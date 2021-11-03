A public consultation has been launched into whether to lower the speed limit on Tingewick Road in Buckingham, site of the new St Rumbold’s Field housing development.

Buckinghamshire Council has launched the consultation after calls for the speed limit to be lowered 50mph to 30mph, including around the new Tingewick Road roundabout.

Buckingham Town Council’s Planning Committee agreed at its meeting on Monday, November 1, to continue to press for a 30mph limit.

The existing 50mph limit should be lowered, says the town council

Transport for Bucks (TfB) has previously stated that the road did not meet Department for Transport guidelines for a lower limit, “as there are no properties which open out onto the road”.

Planning chairman Mark Cole said the 50mpg speed limit on the road is "too high for a road which has a day nursery and new housing developments either side, with mothers and children crossing it to get to schools or play areas".

Councillor Cole said: “Guidelines are just that, not tramlines.

"We wonder whether Highways has actually visited Buckingham, as other major routes into town – including London Road, Bourton Road and Stratford Road – have 30mph limits even where there are no adjacent properties.

The St Rumbold's Fields development

"We call on Buckinghamshire Council to implement this 30mph speed limit before there is a tragic accident.”

Residents are invited to leave their comments by November 8 online at www.buckinghamshiretraffweb.uk

Click on ‘Formal Consultation 003 – Speed’ then scroll down to find Tingewick Road and click on the road name.

The map will show you the street with the area proposed for speed reduction surrounded in green.

The Tingewick Road roundabout

Click on the Tingewick Road or the roundabout area to leave your comments on speed reduction in each area.