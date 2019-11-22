Campaigners in Bucks opposing Ox-Cam Expressway write open letter to Government

The leading campaign group opposing the construction of the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway and associated one million new homes has today written an open letter to the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps.

The ‘No Expressway Group’ (NEG) are demanding that the Group be included in the recently announced ‘priority review’ into the road and that it should be extended to the associated one million homes.

The letter also reaffirms the Groups belief that the scheme should not just be ‘reviewed’ but cancelled. NEG spokesperson Olivia Field said:

“Whilst we welcome this ‘review’ it is imperative that it is indeed a properly conducted undertaking including evidence from our Group. Local people are understandably concerned that this review may be something of a sop to local people to diffuse opposition to this outrageously destructive road until after the General Election. There is widespread and very strong opposition to the road, so much so is that it has become a major issue in the General Election and rightly so. It threatens the health and quality of life of 3.3 million people across a swathe of the country making up the Oxford to Cambridge Arc.”

The group says that while they agree more housing is needed, it shouldn't be at a rate of 65% growth in the affected areas of Bucks by 2050 compared with the 16% predicted by the Office of National Statistics for the nation as a whole.

The campaigners are also concerned about the damage to the environment and wildlife that the project and associated infrastructure will cause.

Ms Field added:

“We are urging local people not to see the announcement as ‘game over’. It’s not. It’s vital that as many local people as possible make their voice heard by supporting us at www.noexpressway.org where they can sign our petition to demand the Government abandons plans for the Ox-Can Expressway and associated over inflated housing targets.”

For more information visit: www.noexpressway.org