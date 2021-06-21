Can you spot yourself in this photo from the Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser in 2007?
Which school put on this children's play?
Monday, 21st June 2021, 7:26 am
Pupils are pictured posing for a publicity shot for a play in Buckingham
But which school was it?
Our archive records the event only as The Light of the World play. The photo was taken on December 17, 2007.
Are you in the photo or do you know someone who was?
What are you doing now? Are you still acting, professionally or as an amateur?
Our readers would love to know.
Tell us all about it at [email protected]