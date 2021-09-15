Canine capers as Buckingham Dog Show returns to Bourton Park

Tails were wagging, as the Buckingham Dog Show returned to the paddock at Bourton Park last weekend.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council, this was the eighth Buckingham Dog Show, and competitors and visitors were happy to be able to attend the fun contest in real life again, after last year's competition had to be held online.

The well-attended event was sponsored by Kimberly Cox Dog Training School, Woofs and Washes, In the Dog 'Ouse, Leaders Estate Agents and Arden Grange dog food.

About 90 entries were received, and judges Liz Hale and Sarah from New Tricks Grooming had their work cut out judging classes from Cutest Puppy to Golden Oldie and Fabulous Fella to Gorgeous Gal.

The winner of each category then competed for the title of Best in Show, and the overall winner was Ian with his lurcher/saluki cross, Casper (no 17), winner of the Fabulous Fella round.

Best In Show second place went to dachshund Pebbles (no 29) - winner of Gorgeous Gal - entered by Amelie and Amber.

Best In Show third place was won by Zach, an English working spaniel (no 68), owned by Stephen Smith. Guide dog Zach was the winner in the Best Rescue category.

In other rounds, Cutest Puppy was won by cocker spaniel Maisey (no 82), entered by Steph Berry.

Dog Most Like its Owner was cocker spaniel Scout (no 39), entered by Sian Brown.

Golden Oldie went to Labradoodle Ruby Lou (no 6), entered by Matthew Drew.

Waggiest Tail was won by springer spaniel Hector (no 3), entered by Jim Russell.

And Junior Handler went to James with whippet Bella (no 81).

