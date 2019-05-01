Capacity audience enjoy Buckingham's first ever history festival

More than 900 people attended Buckingham's first ever history festival, which took place at the university over the weekend of April 27 and 28.

The highlight of the weekend was a talk at the newly opened Vinson Building lecture theatre by historian and broadcaster Professor David Starkey - entitled Henry VIII and The First Brexit.

Saul David, speaking about the British SOE and the Italian campaign in World War Two at the first ever Buckingham history festival

Other speakers at the event included the university's vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon, Clive Aslet, Tim Bouverie, Sir Paul Collier, Saul David, Ophelia Field, Martin Gayford, Simon Heffer, Tom Holland, Martin Kemp, Jeremy Musson, Jane Ridley, Michael Scott, Lady Anne Somerset, Miles Taylor, Adrian Tinniswood, Roger Scruton and Marion Turner.

The two-day event, organised by the Humanities Research Institute, was held in both the Vinson Building and Radcliffe Centre.

Following the success of the debut event, a second history festival will be held in 2020.

Sir Anthony said of the event: "The festival was a huge success.

Michael Scott talking about Greece, Rome and Interactions With the Worlds Beyond at the first ever Buckingham history festival

"It was fantastic seeing so many local people there.

"The new Vinson Building, which has a bookshop and coffee bar open to the public, was the perfect venue.

"Many local people enjoyed visiting it for the first time and we hope more people will now come to browse in the bookshop or have a coffee.

"We look forward to welcoming even more local people at next year’s history festival.”