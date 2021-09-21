Brackley Care Home has achieved a perfect 10 score on the prestigious review site carehome.co.uk only 10 months after opening.

The score, calculated from the ratings given by residents, their families and visitors in reviews, ranks the Kingsley Healthcare nursing home number one in Northamptonshire.

Kingsley’s head of public relations, Stephen Pullinger, said: “We are immensely proud of home manager Sheena Croston and her team for establishing such a great reputation so quickly.

Home manager Sheena Croston proudly displays the carehome.co.uk certificate, surrounded by staff

“It is all credit to their dedication and commitment to the highest standards of care.”

In one five star review, the friend of a resident writes: “The manager at Brackley Care Home was amazing and provided us with both excellent advice, assistance and a lifeline when we needed it most.”

The daughter of another resident writes: “The home and staff are amazing, the home is bright cheerful and welcoming just like the staff from caretakers to management.”