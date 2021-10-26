A Gawcott woman has been shortlisted for a national award, for her work in a local care home.

Residents and fellow staff at Brackley Care Home are backing their activities co-ordinator, Barbara Foley, for the title of Care Activities Co-ordinator 2021.

Barbara, who has only worked at the home since April, is one of five finalists competing for the award at the Caring Times National Care Awards, to be staged at the Hilton London Metropole on November 19.

Barbara gardening with Colin Chatfield and Susan Baldwin

Home manager Sheena Croston said Mrs Foley was a natural for the role.

“She is gently persuasive and it is wonderful to see residents blossom and flourish and gain a new zest for life,” she said.

Resident Clifford Bilney, aged 101, said: “She puts her heart and soul into the role and has the patience of Job with us older people.”

Barbara said she loves her job, which is a complete change from her previous career in retail and hotel management.

Barbara leads a gentle exercise session in the home’s Maypole Café

She said: “I was inspired by the amazing care my father received in a care home and began working in care when we lived in Devon.

“When we moved back to the Buckingham area to be closer to our five grown-up children, I was delighted that the job at Brackley Care Home came up.

“I love the activities role because you spend more time with the residents than as a carer and get to know them better.”

She has become the home’s champion for dementia care and is actively involved with local schools to implement awareness and knowledge of dementia and to encourage as many children as possible to become Dementia Friends.

Barbara's love of music prompted her to form a successful residents’ choir.

She has also shared her passion for gardening by launching a garden club for residents, with raised beds that they can easily access.