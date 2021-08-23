Celebrity chef to give final Tales from Riverbank lecture in Buckingham

Chef Cynthia Stroud MBE

A chef who fell in love with England after coming here on holiday before setting up a hugely successful cookery company will give the final Tales from the Riverbank lecture at the University of Buckingham.

Nigerian born Cynthia Stroud, MBE studied and passed her MBA at Buckingham.

In 2009, while on maternity leave, she started baking, which led to the Pretty Gorgeous Cake Company. Her career has gone from strength to strength and she is now a judge on the Canadian TV show The Great Chocolate Showdown.

Cynthia’s lecture, part of the series launched by vice-chancellor professor James Tooley for the community and students, takes place on Wednesday, September 1 from 5.30pm til 7pm.

It will be held in the riverside garden of professor Tooley’s Church Street residence if the weather is fine, or across the road in the Radcliffe Centre.

Professor Tooley said: "I have been very pleased with the reception of the inaugural Tales from the Riverbank series. It seems to have been a great success.

“It has been lovely to see so many members of the community joining students and staff to hear fascinating and informative speakers in the beautiful garden of the VC's residence.

"The last talk in the series, by Cynthia Stroud, titled Starting With Nothing, will focus on her entrepreneurial journey setting up a hugely successful cookery company and becoming a TV judge. I will be running a further series of public conversations in the autumn."

Cynthia has supplied events including the Brits and provided more than 200,000 meals to families in need during the pandemic when her business was hit by lockdown.