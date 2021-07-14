Chance to win this electric car for £1

Brand new Volkswagen ID.3 up for grabs in community raffle

Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 10:38 am

Fancy a chance of winning a brand new all electric car for a pound?

A Volkswagen ID.3 loaded with sustainable cutting edge technology, a Pod Point home charger and a year’s free energy from Octopus Energy is up for grabs in this year’s Charity Car Raffle:Recharged.

Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s long standing £1 community car raffle is giving away even more prizes than previous years,

This Volkswagen ID.3 could be yours for £1
Philanthropy manager Emily Purchase said: “We’re proud to be able to support our local community groups and charities and provide them with this extra opportunity to raise additional funds at such a vital time. We hope this will be our most successful car raffle yet, and we’re so thankful for the support we have already received.”

Buy a ticket in-person or enter online today at: https://miltonkeynes.thecharityraffle.co.uk/

