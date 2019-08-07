Change at the top for Buckingham Inner Wheel Club

Buckingham Inner Wheel Club has welcomed its new president into office.

At a recent ceremony, Pam Coughlan took over the reins of the group from Linda Carvell.

Pam will be presiding over the start of a very special year for the organisation, as it celebrates 50 years in 2020.

The group meets every second Tuesday of the month at the Buckingham Hotel from 7.20pm.

Meetings consist of dinner followed by a friendship meeting, with occasional guest speakers.

The inner wheel club is described as 'an international friendship and service club for women' and as well as holding social events the group raises money for local charities.

Last year the Buckingham group raised around £2,000 for Linda Carvell's chosen charity Auditory Verbal UK.