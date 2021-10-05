Charity hosts track day for disabled people at Silverstone Circuit
Specially designed vehicles allow participants to drive the cars themselves
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:42 pm
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:44 pm
The charity Speed Of Sight has a few places left on a track day for disabled people at Silverstone Circuit tomorrow, Thursday, October 7.
At the all-day event participants are able to drive the cars themselves, although in everyday life their disabilities prevent them from holding a driving licence.
The charity has specially designed vehicles, allowing people of any age or ability to experience the thrill of being behind the wheel on a race track, and participants include people who are blind or wheelchair users
For more information, see www.speedofsight.org