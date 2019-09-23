Children at Buckingham nursery dress up for a day of Disney fun

Cinderella, Captain Hook and Mary Poppins were just some of the characters that children and staff at Field House Day Nursery in Buckingham dressed up as for a day of Disney themed celebrations.

The group raised £35 through taking part in a series of themed activities at the nursery on Tingewick Road.

They also re-enacted famous scenes from stories such as ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarves’ in the forest area outside, all whilst raising money for mental health charity Mind.

Field House Day Nursery's manager Kellie Seaton said: "The children love an opportunity to dress up and showcase their creativity, so to do this whilst raising money for such a worthy cause is fantastic.

"We are very pleased to be adding £35 to our total collection for Mind from our day of activities, which will help to reach out to around 14 million people in the UK."

Along with the 42 other nurseries across the UK run by Childbase Partnership, Field House has adopted mental health charity Mind for a year-long fundraising drive.

Staff and children at Field House Day Nursery in Buckingham dress up as Disney characters in aid of the mental health charity Mind

As of September, a total of £105,000 had been raised collectively by the nurseries for the cause.