Children's Holiday Club hosts two free events in Buckingham tomorrow, Friday

Buckingham Summer Club is hosting two free events tomorrow, Friday, for local children aged three to eight.

The sessions take place from 10am to noon and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Lace Hill Community Centre, and parents or guardians are expected to stay.

Fun activities on offer will include Lego, washable tattoos, funfair games, dinosaur table, crafts, hook a unicorn and face glitter, and each family is given an activity bag and a picnic snack bag to take away.

Ruby Fowler pictured at a 2019 Summer Club

Buckingham MP Greg Smith will be visiting the afternoon session.

The Buckingham Summer Club was set up in 2019 by Sharon Crossman and Jill Townsend, to provide some free, local activities for the younger age group. The club is entirely staffed by volunteers, with support from local businesses.

Sharon said: "The summer holidays can make quite a dent in finances and many families don’t have access to a car. This means that some families have limited activities they can access.

"In 2019 we put on five events, this year because of Covid just two, but next year we would hope to offer five sessions again."