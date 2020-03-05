Chiltern Railways offers free travel for Flybe customers and employees

Chiltern Railways is offering free Standard off-peak travel for Flybe customers on all its services, following news that the airline has gone into administration.

The train company, which runs services from London Marylebone to Birmingham, Aylesbury, Kidderminster and Oxford, has also extended this to Flybe employees.

Chiltern Railways

Flybe customers simply have to show their booking confirmation or e-ticket on any Chiltern Railways service. Meanwhile Flybe employees will be able to travel by showing their staff ID.

The offer is valid from Thursday 5 March to Sunday 8 March inclusive.

Eleni Jordan, Commercial Director at Chiltern Railways said: “This is a difficult time for Flybe staff and customers who have had their travel plans disrupted because the airline has gone into administration. Chiltern Railways is pleased to help get customers and employees where they need to be and that’s why we have taken the decision to offer free travel for those affected.”

Flybe has said that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for its collapse.

Flybe has gone into administration

Its website now advises customers to not travel to the airport unless they have arranged an alternative flight.

For more information go to www.chilternrailways.co.uk