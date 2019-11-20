Choir raising funds for Milton Keynes based charity at concert to support Buckingham woman with brain tumour

A choir are raising funds for Brain Tumour Research to support a Buckingham woman who is living with a brain tumour.

All proceeds from Adstock Singers Christmas concert will go to the Milton Keynes based charity in support of a member of the choir, Emma Shudell, who was diagnosed with an astrocytoma brain tumour two and a half years ago.

Emma Shudell, who is a member of Adstock Singers

Emma has undergone surgery and chemotherapy since her diagnosis and as a result experiences memory and balance issues, as well as constant fatigue.

Emma said: “Joining the Adstock Singers was one of the best things I have done recently.

“Although I have missed more rehearsals than I would have liked due to the ill-effects of the tumour and my chemo, I love being part of the group and really value the friendships I have made.

“An added bonus is that I find singing very uplifting.”

The Adstock Singers, a choir of female voices, have already raised nearly £650 for Brain Tumour Research.

They hope to raise much more at their concert at St Cecilia’s Church, Adstock, at 3pm on Sunday December 1.

It will feature a programme of music dating from medieval to modern day ranging from Christmas carols to songs about winter weather.

For some numbers the female singing group will be joined by male-voice choir, The Ladstocks, while the evening will feature solo performances from violinists and other instrumentalists.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £3 for children and are available on the door.

Mulled wine, mince pies and other seasonal refreshments will be served in the Church Hall after the concert.

Paula Rastrick, community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research for the central region said: “We are very thankful to the Adstock Singers for their continuing support and for helping to raise awareness.

“Emma’s story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age.

"What’s more, less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers, and we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.”

The Adstock Singers will also be outside Tesco in Buckingham at 10am on Saturday November 30, singing and collecting for Brain Tumour Research.