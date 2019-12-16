Christmas jumper day at RAF Halton

RAF Halton held its annual Christmas jumper day last Friday, collecting money for Sailor, Soldier and Air Force Association (SSAFA).

The day is a long term tradition and accordingly most of the station joined in the fun.

RAF Halton Christmas jumper collection day

The final amount raised was over £200.

An RAF Halton spokesperson said:

“RAF Halton does so much for charity, and local engagement we seem to have something happening every week. The events are completed from the Station Commander down to the young basic trainees.”

The Bucks Herald did request a 'jumper of the day' picture but we were told that it would have been impossible to choose!

Dressing up for RAF Halton Christmas collection

Enthusiasm abounds at RAF Halton last Friday