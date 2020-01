Waddesdon Hall, in partnership with Waddesdon Estate, are offering a Christmas tree recycling service for the residents of Waddesdon.

Trees can be dropped off any time before Sunday 12 January at the entrance to the new woodland walk at the bottom of the car park.

Waddesdon's Christmas tree recycling programme

Residents are asked to remove any pots, soil and decorations, and only real trees can be accepted.

The trees will be collected by Waddesdon’s Estates team and shredded, before being returned to the new woodland walk as chippings.