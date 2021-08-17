Citizens Advice consults on the future of its services in Buckinghamshire

Citizens Advice Bucks has won a £10,000 Lottery grant for a public consultation over the future of its online services.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will enable Citizens Advice Bucks, which includes the award-winning Buckingham branch, to add a digital branch to its services.

Chair of trustees Jane Mordue said: “As a charity, the organisation is hoping to provide a mix of in-person, digital, telephone and home visiting advice appointments, as well as advice in the community via advice clinics.

Citizens Advice Bucks is consulting over its digital transformation

"We want to begin the conversation early with our clients so they can tell us how our service can be the most accessible for them.

"Citizens Advice helps so many people and many have extra support needs. We know that some people have adapted quickly during the pandemic to using digital services and we want to keep this momentum going by looking at how a digital service can complement our in-person advice."

The charity, which provides free and confidential advice to anyone in Buckinghamshire, is using the funding to research and plan how best to enhance its services.

Plans include being able to advise clients via video call as well as setting up self-help stations throughout the county.

During Covid-19, the charity moved its services away from face-to-face meetings and provided a telephone advice service to more than10,000 people in Bucks.

But it now wants to develop its services further.

Head of development and communications, Anna Day, said: "Our clients have been able to talk to us when they need us but we want to keep pace with modern expectations.

"Digital technologies have created new ways for us to serve our clients and it is important that we work with these developments so that we can not only meet more demand but offer a tailored and streamlined service to the people we help."

But Max Molho, a specialist adviser helping clients who are elderly or more vulnerable, added: "Whilst it is exciting that we will be able to look into ways of keeping with the times, it is important to note that we will still very much be there for those who will not be able to access our services these ways.

"Citizens Advice has always been here for everyone and will continue to be so."

If you have used the service in the last year, the charity wants your opinion on the service you received, as well as on a digital transformation.

The questionnaire can be found here.