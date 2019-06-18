Civic day celebrates efforts of those who contribute towards Buckingham life

Buckingham’s annual civic day event takes place this weekend celebrating the contributions of individuals who work to improve life in the town.

The civic day is being held outside the Old Gaol and is run by the Buckingham Society.

Events get under way at 10am on Saturday June 22 with Buckingham Rotary Club presenting their citizen of the year and young citizen of the year awards to individuals who have contributed towards improving life in the town during the past year.

That will be followed by the presentation of certificates to the winners of the first ever Buckingham design and conservation awards

Entertainment will come courtesy of the Buckingham Ukelele Group who will be performing for around an hour.

Previewing the event, chairman of the Buckingham Society Roger Edwards said: “Civic days are held across the country to celebrate an area and encourage people to take pride in where they live.

“The Buckingham Society started a civic day here in Buckingham five years ago as way of celebrating the town and recognising everyone who does something to contribute to town life.”