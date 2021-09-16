Classical musicians perform live in Buckingham for the first time in 18 months
Concert includes works by Dvorak, Beethoven and Brahms
Musicians of The Adderbury Ensemble are performing in Buckingham tomorrow, Friday.
Pianist Viv McLean joins violin/viola player Chris Windass for their first live performance in Buckingham for 18 months.
The concert takes place at 7.30pm at the Radcliffe Centre, with a programme including Dvořák's Sonatina in G major for violin and piano, op 100, B 183; Beethoven's Piano Sonata no 8 in C minor, op 13 (“Pathétique”); and Brahms' Violin Sonata no 3 in D minor, op 108.
Tickets £16, students £5, under-16s free, available on the door.
For more information and ticket reservations, call 07711 606996.