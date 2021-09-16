Classical musicians perform live in Buckingham for the first time in 18 months

Musicians of The Adderbury Ensemble are performing in Buckingham tomorrow, Friday.

Pianist Viv McLean joins violin/viola player Chris Windass for their first live performance in Buckingham for 18 months.

The concert takes place at 7.30pm at the Radcliffe Centre, with a programme including Dvořák's Sonatina in G major for violin and piano, op 100, B 183; Beethoven's Piano Sonata no 8 in C minor, op 13 (“Pathétique”); and Brahms' Violin Sonata no 3 in D minor, op 108.

Musicians Chris Windass, left, and Viv McLean

Tickets £16, students £5, under-16s free, available on the door.