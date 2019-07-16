Climate emergency declared in Buckingham

A climate emergency has been declared in Buckingham following a town council meeting last night (Monday).

In response to a motion proposed by councillor Ruth Newell and seconded by fellow councillor Robin Stuchbury, a discussion took place about what could be done to draw attention to the issue, and what action could be taken now to begin work towards the town council being carbon neutral by 2030.

The decision was taken to declare a climate emergency, with one of the first steps for the town council to sign up to the covenant of mayors for climate and energy to track Buckingham’s progress and link with towns around the world who are cutting emissions.

A second motion was then agreed, supporting the need for a climate change action plan for Buckingham town, which will be the first step towards taking some concerted actions to reduce and move towards a net zero carbon footprint for the town.

Councillor Ruth Newell, chair of the council’s environment committee said: “I’m really pleased that Buckingham Town Council is taking the lead in recognising that we need to take actions locally to address climate change.

"We look forward to working with local groups, as well as reviewing our own operations to take immediate action, and also to plan for longer term changes, such as the vehicles we use.

"There are so many no-cost and low-cost options available that when combined with the funding available to communities and other organisations we can start to play an increased role in combating climate change.”