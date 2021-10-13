Clues for families to follow on Torchlight Treasure Trail in Buckingham

A Torchlight Treasure Trail will see families hunting down clues on a route around Buckingham on Saturday, October 30.

The event is being organised by Buckingham resident Lionel Weston as part of the efforts towards putting on a Cancer Research UK Charity Carnival in Buckingham next summer.

Lionel has previously organised Car Cluedo and other activities to help raise money for the carnival, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Discover clues on the Torchlight Treasure Trail

Families wishing to take part in the Torchlight Treasure Trail can report to the starting point in Verney Close, opposite the library, any time between 4pm and 7.30pm on October 30, where they can make an entry donation.

Remember to bring a torch so the children can find and read the clues.

Participants will be given a clue sheet, with clues based on children's literature in three age group levels - under six years, seven to nine years and 10 to 12 years and over.

The walk is about a mile and a half long, with 14 clues to follow.

On their return, families can hand in their solutions and each child will be presented with a certificate of achievement. There are no prizes.

Volunteer helpers will be dotted along the route and some hot drinks will be available.