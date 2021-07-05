Coach drivers dress up as Superheroes for Oxford Hospitals Charity

Stagecoach, which runs the X5 Oxford to Cambridge coach service via Buckingham, is hosting a superhero dress-up fundraising day today, Monday, July 5, in aid of the Oxford Hospitals Charity.

The event is part of the firm's year-long charity partnership with the charity, in recognition of the fact that not all heroes wear capes.

A number of bus drivers across the Oxfordshire network are dressing up as characters including Catwoman, Captain America, and Superman as a fun way to raise money for their fellow keyworkers at the local charity and the patients and families it supports.

Emily Payne of Oxford Hospitals Charity with Stagecoach staff Maggie Willet (Catwoman), Abbey Pettigrew (Wonder Woman), Rob Hough (Superman, Lea Perry (The Hulk) and Pete Robinson

Collection tins will be available on all Stagecoach services on the day for passengers to donate money. Donations can also be made online.

The Stagecoach drivers' fundraising efforts will contribute towards specialist medical equipment and features to improve patient wellbeing across the wards and departments at the John Radcliffe, Churchill Hospital, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford Children’s Hospital and Horton General Hospital, which the charity supports.

Emily Payne, community fundraising manager of Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so thrilled to be part of this fundraising day and it’s a great way to raise awareness throughout the community about our special partnership with Stagecoach.

“Everyone at the charity is passionate about making a difference to our hospitals and it’s wonderful to see Stagecoach get involved in such a fun, imaginative and engaging way that will surely inspire and create conversation on Stagecoach buses.

“If you are out and about on Stagecoach buses over the weekend, please do get involved and donate, every penny raised will make a real and lasting difference across our community.”

Rachel Geliamassi, managing director of Stagecoach West, said: “The drivers and staff throughout our Oxfordshire network are passionate about supporting their fellow key workers.