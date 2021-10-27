The Buckingham and District Royal British Legion launched this year’s Poppy Appeal at the Old Gaol on Tuesday, October 26.

Branch chairman Andy Cooper said: "We are grateful to all who support the appeal, the shops, businesses, schools and of course the members of the public for their generosity.

"Any volunteers who would like to help collecting at Tesco from Monday, November 1, to Friday, November 12, please contact me at [email protected]"

The launch of Buckingham's Poppy Appeal. From left: Sue Mellors,Peter Hay, George Peel, Andy Cooper, Barbara Thomnas, Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley, John Mellors, standard bearer Mike Lee, Branch president Mike Vince and John Clements

Although las year's Poppy Appeal was held in a much reduced way, due to Covid restrictions, it still raised a total of £13,000, which goes towards providing help and support to serving and ex-servicemen and women and their dependants.

In a normal year, the Poppy Appeal in Buckingham raises about £28,000 - and a massive £35,000 was raised in 2018, the First World War centenary year.

Buckingham's Remembrance Parade, on Sunday, November 14, will be led by the Milton Keynes Pipe Band.

The parade will begin to marshal in the town centre from 10am, setting off at 10.30am to parade to the war memorial at Buckingham Parish Church, for the Remembrance Service at 10.45am.