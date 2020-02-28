Come along hungry as Buckingham Food Fair returns

Foodie fans in Buckingham can rejoice as the town’s annual food fair is to be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Buckingham Food Fair runs from 10am in the community centre, with a wide range of independent traders selling their goods.

Monty Pieman is among the traders attending. He has attended since the fair began eight years ago. He will sell gourmet pork pies, sausage rolls and pasties.

Elaine Goss will supply her coloured eggs, preserves and chutneys, while also attending are Buckingham Fairtrade and Indian Orchard with their award-winning home made Indian chutneys, pickles and vegetable samosas.

Springfield Kitchen will also attend with award-winning jams, chutneys, marmalades and mustard, as well as Reasons To Season offering marinades and sauces. The King’s Head will be providing a gin bar. Other stall holders include The Chocolate Mill MK specialising in handmade chocolate truffles and organic teas from Honest Blends.

If you like drinks with a bit more of a kick, Chafor Wine, Wharf Distillery and Silverstone Brewery will be selling their goods.

Also attending is Whittlebury Bakery, Oving Dexter Beef, Good To Bee, Crumb de la Crème, and gin from Foxdenton Estate.

For all young wannabe chefs, Rachel Wilson of Cookery Doodle Doo will be offering creative foodie fun for kids by holding pop-up cookery sessions.

There will be Mexican, Greek, Malaysian and English street by Baja Cantina, StrEats, Go Greek and Supreme Sausages with Broken Spoon providing vegan options.