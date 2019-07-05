Comedy, music and magic as part of Buckingham Fringe Week

A week of entertainment comes to Buckingham from Saturday July 13 when this year's fringe festival kicks-off.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council, the fringe features comedy, music, magic and much more.

The theme running through this year's event is 'The Moon, The Sun and the Stars' in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing on Tuesday July 16.

The festival kicks off with an intergalactic rock hunt organised by the lovebuckingham group.

Rocks belonging to local businesses will be hidden throughout the town, parks and estates on Saturday.

Anyone who finds a rock should then take it to the business mentioned to claim their prize.

In the run-up to the festival a children’s colouring competition is currently taking place for under-10s organised by Gilroy Steel Solicitors.

Participants are encouraged to pick up a colouring sheet and then return it so it can be displayed in the company's window.

Meanwhile, the hidden quarter (an area covering Bridge Street and Well Street) will be selling raffle tickets for a hamper from tomorrow (Saturday) through to July 21 when the draw will take place at the garage.

There will also be opportunities to have your photo taken with a hidden quarter astronaut.

Highlights during the week include:

> A comedy night on Sunday July 14 at 8pm headlined by Joel Dommett, who will be supported by Louise Young. Master of ceremonies for the evening is Irish comic Andrew Ryan.

> A space exploration evening on Monday July 15 at 7pm entitled 'What On Earth is UP There?' Author and space fanatic Dr James Henderson will be hosting a talk in the Cote room at the Woolpack pub.

> The Oxford Fiddle Group performing at the Radcliffe Centre on Wednesday July 17 at 8pm

> The Buckingham Acoustic Club performing live music at the Woolpack pub on Thursday July 18 from 8.30pm

> A family quiz night where the questions have a space theme at the Woolpack pub on Friday July 19 at 7pm

> The Buckingham Rock Choir performing outside The Old Gaol on Saturday July 20 at midday

> An evening of magic with’ Aidan The Wizard: Celestial’ on Saturday July 20 at 7pm at The Woolpack where the magician demonstrates his ability to read, manipulate and influence your thoughts

> An evening entitled 'Moonlight and Bubbles' at the Chafor Wine Estate in Gawcott on Saturday July 20 from 8pm

> A family fun day finale at the Lace Hill Community Centre on Sunday July 21

Tickets for all events are available from the Tourist Information Centre at The Old Gaol.

More information about the fringe week can be found in the Buckingham Fringe brochure which has been delivered to every house in the town, or the town council web site at www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk

Councillor Andy Mahi, chair of Buckingham Town Council’s town centre and events committee said: “I am looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to each of the events this summer.

"The fringe is always a highlight of Buckingham’s events calendar, and this year’s programme has something for everyone.

"I hope that the theme will give us all a chance to wonder at the vast universe, as well as to contemplate the amazing achievement of sending people safely to the moon and back.”