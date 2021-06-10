Community chef is Buckingham's new councillor

Fran Davies

A new councillor has been co-opted on to Buckingham Town Council, following an interim council meeting on Monday.

Fran Davies was selected by co-option to join Buckingham Town Council and fill a vacancy in the South Ward that remained after the May elections.

Back in October, Fran, who is kitchen manager at Lace Hill Academy, was one of the first to get involved in the Buckingham Free Meals initiative, spearheaded by local teenager Sulayman.

Fran said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been accepted by the mayor and Buckingham town councillors as a co-opted member for the people of Buckingham South.

"I will be continuing as a parish councillor for Radclive-cum-Chackmore and I look forward to the challenges of representing a wider number of people and hope to be able to help them the best I can.