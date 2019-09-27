Community rallies round after window of Buckingham church damaged by vandals

A crowdfunding page has been set up and a fellow business is inviting donations after the window of a church in Buckingham was damaged by vandals earlier this week.

A stained glass window at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Buckingham was damaged by vandals at around 11pm on Wednesday September 25.

It is estimated it will cost around £1500 to repair the window after the incident of criminal damage at the church on Castle Street.

The community have started rallying round with Harrold Opticians, based on Bridge Street, inviting customers to donate to the church in their store.

Harrold Opticians manager Beth Lucas said: "Thieves broke into our shop at just after 10.30pm on Wednesday night and stole the till and its contents.

"The till was found abandoned at the church and we are worried that they may have used it to smash the window.

"When customers come to our store to have minor adjustments made to their glasses we do not charge them but instead invite them to donate - and we have decided that all the money donated will go to helping the church."

Meanwhile, Buckingham resident Tony Allen and his wife Hazel, who are taking part in a 31 mile walk of the North Downs Way this weekend are aiming to raise £500 for the church.