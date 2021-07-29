Competition winners can't wait to buy 70s costumes!

Six friends will enjoy music tribute night with dinner at Whittlebury Park

By Reporter
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:24 am

Chris and Rachael Allen will be enjoying a fabulous night out with friends after winning our dinner for six at Whittlebury Park competition.

The couple, who live in Buckingham, are set to dine at Whittlebury’s award-winning restaurant and be entertained by tribute act She Will Rock You and a disco.

Chris said: “It was an ideal competition for us to enter as all six of us like dressing up for an event and it will be a chance for us all to get some new outfits.

Winners Chris and Rachael Allen

“We are looking forward to getting some 70s gear,

ABBA and Northern Soul outfits to recreate Wigan Casino at Whittlebury Park!”