Competition winners can't wait to buy 70s costumes!
Six friends will enjoy music tribute night with dinner at Whittlebury Park
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:24 am
Chris and Rachael Allen will be enjoying a fabulous night out with friends after winning our dinner for six at Whittlebury Park competition.
The couple, who live in Buckingham, are set to dine at Whittlebury’s award-winning restaurant and be entertained by tribute act She Will Rock You and a disco.
Chris said: “It was an ideal competition for us to enter as all six of us like dressing up for an event and it will be a chance for us all to get some new outfits.
“We are looking forward to getting some 70s gear,
ABBA and Northern Soul outfits to recreate Wigan Casino at Whittlebury Park!”