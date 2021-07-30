Complete guide to county roadworks from July 30

Next week, as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

No weekend working unless specified.

County roadworks

DfT Challenge Fund

A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday 2nd August to Sunday 5th September)

Plane and Patch resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night-time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am

Surface Dressing Programme

A4155, Henley Road, Hambleden – Skirmett Road to Icehouse Lane (Sunday 1st August to Monday 2nd August) **weekend working**

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Granborough Road, North Marston - Green End, Granborough to Quainton Road, North Marston (Monday 2nd August to Tuesday 3rd August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Winslow Road, East Claydon - Sandhill Road to Granborough Road (Tuesday 3rd August to Wednesday 4th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Bletchley Road, Whaddon – Whaddon Roundabout to Bottledump Roundabout (Wednesday 4th August to Thursday 5th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

A422 Buckingham Road, Westbury - Main Street, Westbury to Stowe Park (Thursday 5th August to Friday 6th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Spurgrove Lane, Frieth - Perrin Springs Lane to Innings Road (Friday 6th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Holtspur Lane, Forty Green - Forty Green Road to Gregories Road (Friday 6th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Smalldean Lane, Wendover - 50m from A413 to Dunsmore (Saturday 7th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Grove Lane, Whelpley Hill – public footpath to Whelpley Hill Village (Saturday 7th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Micro Surfacing Programme

Lye Green Road, Chesham – Botley Roundabout to Warrender Road (Monday 2nd August)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Wood Lane Close, Iver - various locations along length of road (Tuesday 3rd August to Thursday 5th August)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Spring Lane, Great Horwood- whole length of road (Wednesday 4th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

The Close, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Thursday 5th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Townsend Cottages, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Thursday 5th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Willow Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Thursday 5th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Weston Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Friday 6th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Junction Improvement Works

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

Resurfacing and lining works:

Crest Road / John Hall Way 24/7 closure in operation until 6th August

Local Improvement Schemes

Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park & Turning Head (Monday 2nd August - Friday 6th August)

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Structures Improvement Programme

Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford ,Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge (Monday 2nd August to Friday 27th August)

Bridge Refurbishment using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:30am and 5:30pm

Churchill Avenue, Aylesbury – various locations (Monday 2nd August to Friday 6th August)