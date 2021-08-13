Complete list of council roadworks in Bucks from Monday, August 16 (2021)

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place next week at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme. Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

No weekend working unless specified.

DfT Challenge Fund:

Bucks roadworks August 16

A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday 16th August to Sunday 5th September)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Micro Surfacing Programme:

Grafton Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Monday 16th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Cherwell Road & Side Roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Monday 16th August to Tuesday 17th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Cottesloe Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Tuesday 17th August to Wednesday 18th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Lye Green Road, Chesham - whole length of road (Wednesday 18th August to Friday 20th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Cherry Tree Road, Beaconsfield - whole length of road (Monday 16th August to Thursday 19th August)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Ramworth Way and side roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Monday 16th August to Friday 27th August)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme:

Chalfont Road, Seer Green – various locations along length of road (Monday 16th August to Thursday 19th August)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm.

Bangors Road, Iver Heath – roundabout only (Monday 16th August to Tuesday 17th August)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

Crest Road, High Wycombe signalisation