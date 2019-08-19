Construction starts on new homes development in Buckingham

Construction work has started on a new 382 home development in Buckingham.

The first sod has been cut by the town's mayor at St Rumbold’s Fields in Buckingham, a development by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The development has been named after the historic St Rumbold’s Well which is situated on part of the site.

A new landscaped open space will be designed around the well, to protect and enhance its heritage.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes claim the development 'underpins over 760 local jobs and will bring significant investment' to the area.

Mayor of Buckingham Cllr Mark Cole who was present at the sod-cutting ceremony said: “Buckingham Town Council has worked closely with Barratt and David Wilson Homes right from the start of the planning process for St Rumbold’s Fields, showing that community and developers can come up with the right housing in the right place in conformity with the Buckingham neighbourhood development plan.

“We acknowledge that not only has our 35% affordable housing content been met, but that section 106 monies from the development have already provided a much-needed roundabout on Tingewick Road, and will also go towards play and sports areas, footpaths, cycleways and other sustainable transport, as well as the provision of additional secondary school facilities in Buckingham.”

The site was named St Rumbold's Fields at the request of The Buckingham Society and Carolyn Cumming from the society said: "It is good to see a development associate itself with the history of the place.

“The streets will be named after prominent Saxon figures and the Buckingham Society is preparing a short biographical resume of each name.”

A total of £4,789,275 will be contributed to the local area through the planning agreement for the development, which is located on the Tingewick Road.

Specific contributions include:

> Sports and leisure - £1,086,725

> Education - £1,836,740

> Transport - £1,054,000

> Bus service, shelter and promotion - £545,300

> Open spaces - £261,660

> Monitoring - £4,850

Simon Francis, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes said: “Investing into local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.

“As our St Rumbold’s Fields development begins to progress we will not only be contributing to the local area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the quality homes we are bringing.”

The development will feature three, four and five bed homes for sale from Barratt Homes with prices starting from £340,000 while David Wilson Homes has two, three and four bed homes priced from £300,000.