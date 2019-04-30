Could you be an on-call firefighter in Buckingham?

Buckingham Fire Station is running a recruitment event next month in a bid to get more on-call firefighters on board.

The event takes place on Saturday May 18 from 10am to 4pm at Buckingham Fire Station on Bourton Road.

Crew Commander Jake Sugden, who is based at the station in Buckingham said: "We are looking to recruit more firefighters to join the team in our on-call department.

"We are looking for people who can be on call at evenings and weekends to respond to situations when they arise.

"We are encouraging people to come along and find out more and learn about the equipment we use and the processes we follow.

"There is a seven step fitness test that you have to pass but we can help people get to that level if they aren't quite there."

Anyone aged 18 and over is eligible and commander Sugden encouraged people to come and find out more.

He said: "It is very much a fact-finding day - we hope people will come and learn more about what is a very rewarding thing to do.

"There is no pressure to commit on the day - you can go home and think about it if you wish.

"We are in desperate need of more on-call firefighters so please come along, learn more and consider being an on-call firefighter."