Councillor demands answers over bodies found in mass grave on Buckingham farm

Up to 80 skeletons uncovered during excavations for a planned care home at West End Farm, in Brackley Road, Buckingham, in 2019 have prompted questions from Cllr Robin Stuchbury.

Other reports reference 42 skeletons, that could date back to Anglo Saxon times.

Cllr Stuchbury is pressuring council bosses to find out what happened at “this major historic site”, and when.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury

He is asking what action can be taken by the council to bring this to a “quick resolution”.

“As you are aware, a number of bodies were uncovered during excavations ahead of work at West End Farm, on Brackley Road, in Buckingham, for a planned care home,” wrote Cllr Stuchbury.

“This included skeletons of 80 bodies with hands tied behind their backs.

“I would be grateful if the cabinet member for planning and regeneration could provide an interim report of the basic analysis of this major historic site, to provide clarification of what took place and in what date period for local residents.”

He added: “I understand that some of the investigations have been halted due to financial issues between the developer and Network Archaeology, which have been ongoing for some considerable time, and, if this is the case, what action can be taken by the council to bring this to a quick resolution?”