Councillor organises events to celebrate Buckingham in run-up to big birthday

A local councillor is marking his 40th birthday with a series of events celebrating Buckingham next week.

Newly elected town and unitary councillor Ade Osibogun has organised a panel discussion, or 'colloquium', at the University of Buckingham on Thursday, November 4, a pre-booked ticket dinner at Stowe House with a ministerial guest on Friday, November 5, and a tour of Buckingham including visits to the Old Gaol and Silverstone Museum on Saturday, November 6.

Panellists at the colloquium will include MP for Buckingham Greg Smith, Deputy Lieutenant of Bucks Carolyn Cumming, Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Law and Psychology Dr Harin Sellahewa, councillor Warren Whyte and environmental and sustainability expert Afoke Bakpa.

They will discuss the topic 'Innovation and the Environment: Protecting the Environment through Technology and Sustainable Enterprise' and watch a video from Buckingham alumnus Chris Smith on his work with G-Volution - the company he founded to bring affordable lower-carbon and emission solutions to transport and power generation around the world.

The dinner at Stowe House will have as its guest speaker Iain Stewart MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minster for Scotland.

Events will conclude on Saturday, November 6, with Ade leading a tour of Buckingham, including a visit to the flea market, historical sites including the Old Gaol and a visit to Silverstone Museum.

Ade said: "'As part of my birthday celebration, I intend on celebrating Buckingham and all it has to offer, with the support of my fellow councillors and our MP.

"I am delighted the University of Buckingham alumni office is hosting a panel discussion during the week, and I look forward to moderating the discussions on innovation and the environment.

"Also, I’m looking forward to the pre-booked dinner at Stowe House.

"I will enjoy doing a guided tour of Buckingham and visits to locations such as the Old Gaol, flea market and Silverstone Museum.

"We, as local councillors, are supporting local businesses and promoting tourism in our beautiful town.”