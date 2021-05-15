Covid: Only one patient being treated in hospital in Buckinghamshire

Only one patients is being treated for Covid in Bucks

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 11 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

Across England there were 921 people in hospital with Covid as of May 11, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 55% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 62%.