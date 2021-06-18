Creative agency to support aspirational businesses comes to Buckinghamshire

An advertising Creative Director and former Sky Sports CEO have joined forces to buck the trend by setting up a boutique video production and creative agency to support aspirational Buckinghamshire businesses.

Advertising creative director, Oliver Francis, and former Sky Sports CEO, Barney Francis, wanted to help local companies re-launch themselves by offering free creative development for their marketing projects.

Oliver said: “Whether you’re a startup or an established business, advertising doesn’t have to be a drama, nor does it need to be expensive.

Oliver Francis and Ben Lane (freelance cameraman) (C) Imagery from Francis Creative

"Barney and I have spent enough time wading through red tape at big businesses to appreciate flexible and nimble content creation.”

This week Francis Creative launched Bucks Caviar; the new offshoot of the established local company, Bucks Fish.

Olive added: “Looking to make a splash with a premium product, Bucks Caviar needed a plethora of disruptive and high-end content for their website and social channels without breaking the bank. That’s what we specialise in”.

Bucks Fish director, Daniel Hassell, said: “Francis Creative were a dream to work with. They helped us imagine and then create our brand in an innovative and professional manner.

"We wouldn’t hesitate to use them again for our future products.”

Barney, who ran Sky Sports for a decade, is enjoying the freedom of a smaller business.

He said: “We promise ideas for tomorrow, by tomorrow. So, to help a few local companies really kick-start again after lockdown, we’re offering a complimentary creative consultation to the first three businesses that get in touch.”