Crowds enjoy a blast at baking hot Buckingham Bandjam

Large crowds had a rocking good time at this year’s Buckingham Bandjam event, held at the Bull Ring on Sunday, August 25.

On a swelteringly hot day, crowds enjoyed nine hours of live music from the following acts - Malarky, 60s Jukebox, The Reformers, Wah Wah Club, Harvey Fowler, Raegar, Krissy Matthews, 2 Tone All Skas and Dixie & Co.

Buckingham Bandjam 2019. Malarky

The free event was organised by landlord of the New Inn pub, Lee Maloney, and sponsored by Buckingham Town Council.

Reflecting on a successful day, town and district councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “The largest success of such events is how it brings together Buckingham’s community.

“All this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm of people like Lee Maloney and a team of helpers who supported him throughout the day.

“It’s also thanks to good planning and the support of the dedicated team of town council employees who ensure the public have an opportunity to be together safely and enjoy the music being provided by our community for our community.”

Buckingham Bandjam 2019. The crowd in Market Hill.

Thanks to the help of town council staff, councillors and other volunteers, the town centre was tidied up by 11pm, an hour or so after the music finished.

Buckingham Bandjam 2019. 60s Juke Box.

Buckingham Bandjam 2019. The Reformers.

Buckingham Bandjam 2019. The crowd in Market Hill.

Buckingham Bandjam 2019. Wah Wah Club.