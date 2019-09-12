Crowds enjoy bark life at Buckingham's sixth annual dog show

Buckingham’s sixth annual fun dog show took place on Sunday September 8 at Bourton Park.

There were 63 entrants, the majority of whom entered multiple classes.

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual fun dog show and awareness day - action on the Kimberly Cox dog training scurry

The show was organised by Buckingham Town Council, who reported a successful day with good weather.

The winning trophies were presented by Vets 4 Pets while the categories were judged by Kimberley Cox and Liz Till.

Other activities on the day included a bouncy castle plus stalls by groups including In The Doghouse, Energie Tech, Bucks Veterinary Physiotherapy, Hills Canine Hydro and the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust.

Sponsors for the day were Kimberley Cox Dog Training, Maids Moreton Vets, Vets 4 Pets, Arden Grange, Woofs and Washes and Leaders estate agents.

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual dog show

The main category on the day was best in show - in third place was Pippin, a mixed breed who also won the best veteran category (open to dogs seven years of age and over), second was another dog called Pippin, a mixed terrier, who also won the junior handler category.

Best in show was Poppy, a working cocker spaniel, who also won the cutest puppy category.

More of Jake McNulty's photos in tomorrow's Advertiser.

Buckingham Town Council's 6th annual fun dog show and awareness day - action from the showing classes

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual fun dog show and awareness day - ambassador dog Bruce on the Medical Detection Dogs stand