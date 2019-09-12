Crowds enjoy bark life at Buckingham's sixth annual dog show

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual fun dog show and awareness day. Ambassador dog Bruce on the Medical Detection Dogs stand.
Buckingham’s sixth annual fun dog show took place on Sunday September 8 at Bourton Park.

There were 63 entrants, the majority of whom entered multiple classes.

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual fun dog show and awareness day - action on the Kimberly Cox dog training scurry

The show was organised by Buckingham Town Council, who reported a successful day with good weather.

The winning trophies were presented by Vets 4 Pets while the categories were judged by Kimberley Cox and Liz Till.

Other activities on the day included a bouncy castle plus stalls by groups including In The Doghouse, Energie Tech, Bucks Veterinary Physiotherapy, Hills Canine Hydro and the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust.

Sponsors for the day were Kimberley Cox Dog Training, Maids Moreton Vets, Vets 4 Pets, Arden Grange, Woofs and Washes and Leaders estate agents.

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual dog show

The main category on the day was best in show - in third place was Pippin, a mixed breed who also won the best veteran category (open to dogs seven years of age and over), second was another dog called Pippin, a mixed terrier, who also won the junior handler category.

Best in show was Poppy, a working cocker spaniel, who also won the cutest puppy category.

More of Jake McNulty's photos in tomorrow's Advertiser.

Buckingham Town Council's 6th annual fun dog show and awareness day - action from the showing classes

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual fun dog show and awareness day - ambassador dog Bruce on the Medical Detection Dogs stand

Buckingham Town Council's sixth annual fun dog show and awareness day

